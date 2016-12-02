The world of '90s-style fitness tapes just got a modern addition: Khloé Kardashian. In a peppy video featuring the reality star on a field surrounded by mountains, she demonstrates some of her favourite lower-body moves, all set to cheesy old dance music. We love it. Or at least, we really, really want to love it.
But then she introduces the workout like this: "These are a few of my favourite sculpting moves to look great in a pair of jeans," she says. Why do we always have to talk about fitness in terms of changing our bodies, rather than taking care of our bodies? This is frustrating because (again) anyone can look fabulous in jeans, and there are plenty of better reasons to motivate you to work out.
According to the description of the video, posted to Vogue's YouTube channel and shared by Cosmopolitan, the routine is geared towards looking your best in the jeans in Khloé's denim line. Given the body shaming on Khloé's new show, we're not exactly surprised by that.
But then she introduces the workout like this: "These are a few of my favourite sculpting moves to look great in a pair of jeans," she says. Why do we always have to talk about fitness in terms of changing our bodies, rather than taking care of our bodies? This is frustrating because (again) anyone can look fabulous in jeans, and there are plenty of better reasons to motivate you to work out.
According to the description of the video, posted to Vogue's YouTube channel and shared by Cosmopolitan, the routine is geared towards looking your best in the jeans in Khloé's denim line. Given the body shaming on Khloé's new show, we're not exactly surprised by that.
Still, the workout itself is pretty good. She starts off with jump squats to get the blood flowing. Then, she takes us through a squat lateral raise, back lunges alternating with side squats, a sandbag bridge, a one-leg deadlift using a kettle bell, and a clean squat with a sandbag. We just wish this advice weren't wrapped up in such a problematic package, with the title "Khloé Kardashian's Better Butt Workout." (Sigh.)
The video also contains some classic motivational lines. "There's nobody standing between me and you," she reassures viewers. She concludes with the message: "Remember, you guys will never regret doing your workout. You'll regret not doing your workout." Deep as usual, Khloé.
The video also contains some classic motivational lines. "There's nobody standing between me and you," she reassures viewers. She concludes with the message: "Remember, you guys will never regret doing your workout. You'll regret not doing your workout." Deep as usual, Khloé.
Advertisement