You know what you need right now? You need some Gilmore Girls.
Easy, tiger. The Netflix reboot of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is still two weeks away, and you're just going to have to wait. In the meantime, though, we've got a little fix for you Stars Hollow fiends right here. Feast your eyes on seven never-before-seen images from the set.
Rory and Paris have reunited. Kirk has got his hands on a pig. There's a Stars Hollow musical. And Michel and Lorelai haven't aged a damn day. Must be something in the water.
So, yes. Lorelai was wrong and Hillary didn't become president. You may be feeling blue right now, but surely the sight of your favourite eccentric citizens can turn things around? Crank up the Hep Alien, sit back with a coffee from Luke's, and say hello to some old friends.
Easy, tiger. The Netflix reboot of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is still two weeks away, and you're just going to have to wait. In the meantime, though, we've got a little fix for you Stars Hollow fiends right here. Feast your eyes on seven never-before-seen images from the set.
Rory and Paris have reunited. Kirk has got his hands on a pig. There's a Stars Hollow musical. And Michel and Lorelai haven't aged a damn day. Must be something in the water.
So, yes. Lorelai was wrong and Hillary didn't become president. You may be feeling blue right now, but surely the sight of your favourite eccentric citizens can turn things around? Crank up the Hep Alien, sit back with a coffee from Luke's, and say hello to some old friends.