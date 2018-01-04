Confident you've seen every single Friends episode ever made? Think again. The unpredictable internet machine churned out a glorious gem this week, and it's worth every single second of the 16 minutes it will take you to watch. Five days ago, a Friends fan behind the YouTube channel Dogfood uploaded a fantastic super-cut of the show unlike anything you've ever seen. It envisions an episode in which Chandler Bing meets an untimely end. The bizarre and brilliant masterpiece is fittingly titled "The One Where Chandler Dies."
Basically, Chandler gets hit by an ice cream truck and tragedy ensues following his death. The five remaining friends mourn his absence, with Monica drowning her sorrows in drugs, alcohol, and Joey. Black-and-white shots remembering the gang's good times together are cut in. And, most oddly, Chandler haunts his friends and returns as an electric green ghost. It's hilarious but haunting. According to the caption, the video contains "around 125 FX shots and parts of around 125 episodes of the 236 made."
The internet is, of course, all over this shit. The mashup already has more than 145,000 views and is garnering praise in its comment section and on Twitter. We leave you with viewer Sanket Saxena's poignant review:
This video gave me so many feelings in just 16 minutes. I laughed, I felt sad in every Chandler-Joey moment, I had goosebumps the moment video turned black and white, I felt happy when they all were watching themselves on the TV, I was amazed to see the creativity, I was numb the moment Chandler was lost in the sky with that balloon toy as a symbol of Joey. Thanks man for making this video. You did an incredible job.
We couldn't have said it better ourselves. Good job, Dogfood.
OMG TOW CHANDLER DIES IS THE BEST THING EVER I HAVEN'T LAUGHED THAT MUCH IN A WHILE! #towchandlerdies #friendstvshow— notice me ? (@louise13t) October 19, 2016
This was incredible. I also have so many questions. Or at least one really big question. https://t.co/S6caVbXsDe— Casey Lucas (@CaseyDownUnder) October 19, 2016
@RavSBansal im watching it right now and its honestly art— Sanjeet (@letsseashells) October 18, 2016
@HELLOMTTHW @YouTube utterly incredible ????????????????— Jackson Ducasse (@JacksonDucasse) October 19, 2016
@cyriakharris @dogfoody I have watched this twice in the last hour. It's marvellous.— Huge Brains (@hugh_raine) October 14, 2016
This made laugh and cry all at the same time. #Friends #Chandler— Mari López (@globemeetsgirl) October 19, 2016
The One Where Chandler Dies... https://t.co/1rybrZsbOy via @YouTube
