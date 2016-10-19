Fans of Stranger Things have a new series to add to their queues. Netflix knows we need a new show worth mooning our friends over, and Australia's Glitch may just be next.
Glitch, released in the UK on October 15, sounds a little like Stranger Things meets The Walking Dead. The streaming site describes the show in broad strokes: "A police officer and a doctor face an emotionally charged mystery when six local residents inexplicably return from the dead in peak physical form."
The six-episode series was picked up by Netflix after airing in Australia in summer 2015, according to The Daily Beast. The platform will co-produce the second season and remain the show's streaming home, the Beast reports.
Online, viewers have already been deeming the Aussie show Netflix's next big thing.
How did nobody tell me about #Glitch on Netflix before this? I'm very disappointed in @BiasedGirl— Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) October 17, 2016
Watched entire #Netflix season 1 of #Glitch in one sitting. Obsessed @pattybrammall , obsessed I tell ya. TV gold— Steve Foster (@mlvcfannireland) October 18, 2016
just started #glitch on netflix and i can already tell its gonna be the next thing everyone obsesses about, including me— courtney legg (@Courtney_Legg) October 19, 2016
Anybody in the world up watching Glitch on Netflix I am scared & cannot stop watching either 😵— Gabsalot (@Gabsalot24) October 19, 2016
Just when you had plans for a constructive evening, #netflix adds an addictive show. #glitch. pic.twitter.com/9QvLUkPqyi— A. k (@Noturbabydaddy) October 19, 2016
Go ahead and text your friends now: Your weekend plans were just overridden by your Netflix queue.
