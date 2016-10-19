Story from TV Shows

Stranger Things Fans Have Found Their Next Netflix Binge

Fans of Stranger Things have a new series to add to their queues. Netflix knows we need a new show worth mooning our friends over, and Australia's Glitch may just be next.

Glitch, released in the UK on October 15, sounds a little like Stranger Things meets The Walking Dead. The streaming site describes the show in broad strokes: "A police officer and a doctor face an emotionally charged mystery when six local residents inexplicably return from the dead in peak physical form."

The six-episode series was picked up by Netflix after airing in Australia in summer 2015, according to The Daily Beast. The platform will co-produce the second season and remain the show's streaming home, the Beast reports.

Online, viewers have already been deeming the Aussie show Netflix's next big thing.
Go ahead and text your friends now: Your weekend plans were just overridden by your Netflix queue.
