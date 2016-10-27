Back at the house, Audrey looks for her missing husband. “He’s not upstairs,” she explains to the gang.



“I told you, R is for Rory," Matt says. Killjoy.



Monae takes this opportunity to ask Matt what we all want to know: “If you’re so spooked, why did you come back anyway?” A valid query.



Everyone starts looking for Rory through the house, while Matt continues to grumble. Lee, wary of her already fragile reputation, is filming her own unedited version of events with her own camera. When they find a huge puddle of blood in the bedroom (how did Audrey miss that in her search?), the truth about how scary shit is about to get seems about to be revealed. But no, Audrey interprets the literal river of blood on the hardwood floor in front of her as Rory's (and Sidney's) sick way of telling everyone he's ditched his wife and left for a better role alongside Brad Pitt. Right. That makes total sense.



Meanwhile, Agnes has set up camp in the old root cellar and is creating her own reality show: Agnes Rants At Camera In Olde English. She's clearly lost her marbles.



Suddenly, the lights go out. When we finally see what's going on, Agnes is surrounded by the same stick crosses that haunted Matt and Shelby in My Roanoke Nightmare. Things are getting meta.



As if we needed any more reasons to love Cuba Gooding Jr. on this show, Dominic takes over the confessional booth — a must in any reality TV home — to admit that he's pretending to seduce Shelby in order to stir shit up for ratings. "Sid’s got me wired and ready to ruin these people’s lives and record every minute of it. If I have to play the dick in order for people to tune in for ratings, then that’s what I got to do.” Basically, he is the Bad Chad of Roanoke.



Shelby is still upset that Matt won't talk to her, and cries about it in her room when Agnes sneaks up on her with a cleaver and sinks it into her shoulder. It seems like this might be the end for Shelby, but Dominic intervenes. After overpowering Agnes, he turns to Shelby to stop her bleeding out. When he looks again, Agnes is gone.



Finally, our Scooby Gang realizes that something is off with this production. The phone lines have been cut, and they haven't heard from Sidney in quite some time.



Lee volunteers to go out looking for the production trailer — of course, she came packing. Monae, who still doesn't trust the woman behind her character, decides to come with. Audrey suggests they take the tunnel route, because that's worked out so well in the past. What must happen happens, and the three are cornered by a creature that looks like Rory but sounds suspiciously like Mr. Piggy. Lee shoots it/him four times, to no avail. The three women manage to stumble out of the tunnel and out onto the grounds, where we know they are no safer. The blood moon starts to appear.