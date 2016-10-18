Here's an update on the upcoming Gilmore Girls revival: Jess is still hot.
Netflix released a production still of Milo Ventimiglia in the Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life. In the photo, Jess sits at a table with Luke (Scott Patterson) in the iconic Stars Hollow diner. The pic doesn't tip off a major spoiler, except for the obvious fact that Jess has aged pretty well.
Online, Netflix labeled the still as being part of the show's "Fall" episode, which suggests that the former flame is hanging out in Luke's Diner as the weather turns chilly. There's only one still of Jess, so it's unknown whether he's still around during the other episodes.
Notably missing from the photo is the facial hair Ventimiglia rocks in his other gig as Jack on This Is Us.
Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life will be available to stream starting November 25.
