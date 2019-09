The French Celebrate Kim Kardashian's Robbery With Disturbing Tweets

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in her Parisian residence during Paris Fashion Week. Upon being notified of the news, Kanye West abruptly left a concert mid-song to address the family emergency, leaving fans shocked and confused. As details emerge about what happened to Kardashian — she was robbed of roughly £8 million worth of jewellery by masked men with handguns — it's clear that this was a very real and very traumatic event. While the American Twitter is currently joking that Taylor Swift is behind the ambush in a quest for revenge, it's the French Twitter that is remarkably unmoved by Kardashian's story. In fact, many of the tweets about what happened to the reality star, mother, and wife, are downright nasty. Many have little to no sympathy for Kim let alone the Kardashian-Jenner family.Here's what some people are saying, with English translations below. It's difficult to imagine writing some of this stuff about a victim who isn't famous.