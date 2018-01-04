True Friends Fans Will Go Crazy For This Marriage Proposal

First of all, we just want to let all you Friends fans out there know that there is a Friends festival touring around the U.K. right now. Before you jump on a plane to head across the pond, though, you should know tickets for the event are already all sold out. Sorry, but just listen to how incredible this Friends celebration sounds. FriendsFest is a six-week tour put on by Comedy Central UK. Guests will be able to immerse themselves in the world of Friends with tours of spots like Central Perk and the gang’s apartments. Hello! reports that there’s even Smelly Cat Karaoke and a Chick and Duck cocktail bar.
If you’re already convulsing with jealousy over the fact that you’re not there right now, get ready to feel even more envious. When Krunal Desai heard about FriendsFest, he immediately knew that was where he wanted to propose to his longtime girlfriend (and fellow hardcore Friends fanatic) Radha Patel. Desai told Hello!, "We both absolutely love Friends, and Radha can't go to sleep without watching the show.”
Desai popped the question in the middle of Chandler and Monica’s apartment, perfectly recreating their proposal from the show. Although the engagement imitated the Geller-Bing proposal, Krunal and Radha’s relationship actually more closely resembles that of another Friends couple: They have been together for 11 years, and over the course of their long courtship, they were even on a break at one point. Their real-life friends nicknamed them "Ross and Rachel."
Though lovers of the iconic sitcom might be a tad jealous of this Friends-tastic proposal, you really can't help but say "d'aww" when you hear Patel's reaction to her new fiancé's romantic scheme. She said, "Nothing could top this proposal, it was awesome. As Phoebe would say, he's my lobster!" (E! Online)
Oh. My. God. It's a #FriendsFest proposal! https://t.co/DAMPzlWRNC— Comedy Central UK (@ComedyCentralUK) August 30, 2016
