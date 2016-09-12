"So it took a couple of months to get it mastered, but then you have to compete at World Championships to get it named after you.""It means the world to me. Every time you join a family, they just want the best for you, so it’s another support system. And you’re gaining a family, so everyone’s there to support you and love you, and it’s nice to come back home."So every time I go into a Nike building, it’s just like everyone loves you. It’s just the greatest, and to be able to represent them, obviously it has a special place in my heart, so I can’t thank them enough.""It’s crazy. I just remember one day, I was [one of] those little girls, looking up to someone and wanting to be them, so I definitely get the feeling. It’s also an honour to know that the little girls one day will be able to be what we are. So it’s always nice to know that.""Not really. I kind of had later dreams of the Olympics, [starting] around when I was 14, 15. But before that, as a little kid, everyone wants to go to the Olympics, but I was never that serious about it. I just said it because everyone says it. But once it became a reality, I was like, Wow, I actually could maybe one day go."