During the Olympics Sunday, NBC's Al Trautwig said something about U.S. gymnast Simone Biles that caused a stir.
She “was raised by her grandfather and his wife and she calls them mom and dad," he said. People were quick to point out over social media that the people who adopted Biles are, in fact, her parents. Trautwig, however, wasn't convinced.
So @AlTrautwig deleted his horribly rude & insulting comment but guess what, screenshot. @NBCOlympics #simonebiles pic.twitter.com/m6EtwJi1Ln— Jen Talley (@jenunexpected) August 8, 2016
Biles herself has also weighed in. “My parents are my parents and that’s it,” she told Us Weekly. Let that serve as a friendly reminder that our families are determined by love, not biology.
Biles isn't letting it get to her, though. She's too busy celebrating the U.S. gymnastics team's gold medal, and her parents must be proud of her.
