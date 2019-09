Remember celebrity culture before Instagram? When we had little insight about their many feuds, flirtations, and fall-outs with other known friends and foes? When celebrities were beacons of wealth, status, and exclusivity? Sure, we envied them, and obsessed over the brief glimpses we got into their lives via tabloids, but it was fine. It was a guilty pleasure; an accepted pastimes.Then, social media had to come and screw it all up. Now we see the young, rich, and famous youth for what they are — naive, spoiled, and prideful.When celebrities let us behind the curtain, and give fans access to their private lives, like the Kardashians so brilliantly do, it can be fun and entertaining. Though when others, like Taylor Swift, do and make a few missteps , it can be damning. Swift, who has basically weaned herself off of her once teeming social media profiles, can surely attest to that.However, that's not what we're discussing today. We are now in the midst of arguably the second most A-List social media scuffle of the year.Enter Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Sofia Richie. And their Instagram accounts.To summarise, Bieber pulled a Kanye West ( again .) He is putting his interests, and those he finds worthy (like Richie,) above his fans. He threatened to make his Instagram account private after seeing how his "beliebers" were attacking him and Richie on social media after they started sharing pictures of each other, leading everyone to believe that the two are dating. Bieber's threat to vanish from the lives of his beliebers has, truly, been a long time coming — the 22-year-old singer has been on the fritz with his "beliebers" lately. He's yanked meet-and-greets from his tour. He no longer takes photos with fans to the point where he has publicly rejected them as they approach him. He also shamed a fan onstage.Simply, Bieber > beliebers.