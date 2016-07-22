You Have To See How Much Selena Gomez Has Changed Over The Years

Can you believe Selena Gomez is 24? The singer, actress, and leader of the Selenators is currently out on her Revival Tour. We wanted to take a moment to give her a birthday shout-out.



This article was originally published on May 25, 2016.



Who knew that an adorable brunette on Barney & Friends would end up being The Selena Gomez? The queen of Instagram. The leader of Selenators. The first love of Justin Bieber. This is the success story of child-actress-turned-Disney-star-turned-young-singing-starlet.



Refinery29 has compiled a video showing the amazing on-screen evolution of Selena Gomez's acting chops. It's crazy to see her evolution from the playground in pigtails for Barney to the big screen in a bikini for Spring Breakers. Squeezed in between are a slew of other roles that you just might have forgotten she had.



Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over? Or Another Cinderella Story? Yep, it's all there, and it's pretty incredible to watch. It's always humbling to see superstars in their breakout roles. And it's even better when they happened to begin on shows we all grew up watching. We can't wait to see what Gomez does next.