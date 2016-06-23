On Sunday, HBO aired "Battle of the Bastards," perhaps the most talked-about Game of Thrones episode ever. Now, it's already number one on IMDb's list of highest-rated TV episodes with 1,000 votes or more.
Redditor kittens_and_mittens captured a screenshot from 9:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday of the episode surpassing Breaking Bad's "Ozymandias" by 77,596 10/10 ratings to 75,529.
It's not too surprising that the episode got the honour given all the work that went into its production. The showrunners have described the battle as the biggest one they've ever shot. Writer-producer Bryan Cogman said it had a higher number of stuntmen and shooting days than any other episode. Viewers called it #BastardBowl, anxiously wondering whether Ramsay Bolton's army or Jon Snow's would win.
Does it deserve the #1 spot, though, or was "Ozymandias" better? The Atlantic named the latter among the top TV episodes of 2013. But after three years of holding that title, something was bound to dethrone it.
And appropriately, that something happened to be a battle of epic proportions.
