Even if it doesn't match the fashion and booze-fuelled brilliance of the TV series, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie will be one of the summer's must-sees. One UK cinema chain is even laying on special champagne brunch screenings, as if the prospect of Eddy, Patsy, Saffy, Mother and Bubble reuniting on the big screen isn't mouthwatering enough. And that's before you get to celebrity cameos from the likes of Jon Hamm, Rebel Wilson, Stella McCartney, Joan Collins, Jourdan Dunn, Jerry Hall and Kate Moss, whom Eddy appears to drown by accident in the trailer.
To get you even more excited for the movie, which opens in cinemas on the 1st of July, we've compiled a slideshow of 10 unforgettable moments from the iconic TV series. Given how fresh Ab Fab still feels and how quotable Jennifer Saunders' scripts remain ("Champagne for Lulu!" "Cheers, thanks a lot", "Stolly-Bolly, sweetie?"), it's kind of surprising to be reminded that the first episode aired back in 1992. But in case you're wondering, Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley have recently confirmed in an interview with Gay Times that though Eddy is now in her "early sixties", Patsy is definitely still 39.
