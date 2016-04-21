Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Kanye West's Porn Preferences But Were Afraid To Ask

Well, well, well. The final episode of Kocktails with Khloé certainly went out with a bang. It's all thanks to host Khloé Kardashian's no-holds-barred conversation with brother-in-law Kanye West about his porn habits. (Boundaries? What are those?)
It turns out that the rapper tends to watch porn with the sound turned off, for good reason.
"I've never watched porn with the sound on," he revealed. "I lived with my mom in high school then I lived in my mother-in-law's [Kris Jenner] house. There's kids next door and stuff."
Kim Kardashian, who also appeared on the show alongside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, weighed in on her husband's taste in porn.
"He probably watches Japanese anime porn," she joked (we think).
The couples also discussed Kanye's role as a "fun dad," and the possibility of having more children. Honestly, though, we stopped listening after the P-word got dropped. Have fun working that one out, Kris!
