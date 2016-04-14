Kanye & North West Make Push-ups Cute

There is something particularly sweet about observing daddy-daughter moments. Exhibit A: Watching a serious, smiling-averse guy like Kanye West get all soft with his daughter, North West.



Except, in this case, Kanye isn't getting soft at all — he's doing just the opposite. He's trying to get fit.



During Kanye's recent workout, North was there to assist her dad with his "all chest, no legs" regimen, as espoused in his track "30 Hours." Kim Kardashian shared the adorable moment on Snapchat.



