Kanye & North West Make Push-ups Cute

There is something particularly sweet about observing daddy-daughter moments. Exhibit A: Watching a serious, smiling-averse guy like Kanye West get all soft with his daughter, North West.
Except, in this case, Kanye isn't getting soft at all — he's doing just the opposite. He's trying to get fit.
During Kanye's recent workout, North was there to assist her dad with his "all chest, no legs" regimen, as espoused in his track "30 Hours." Kim Kardashian shared the adorable moment on Snapchat.
"Morning workouts" 👻: kimkardashian pic.twitter.com/j16ZS7ppaA— TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) April 14, 2016
You can hear little Nori squealing with glee. I only wonder where baby Saint is during this fit-fam moment.
And afterward, did Kanye eat "all veggies, no eggs" and "then make a smoothie," to complete his song-inspired workout?
The people need to know: Is Kanye really living The Life of Pablo? File under: Things Kim Kardashian needs to Snapchat next.
