Giving birth can be beautiful, frustrating, exhilarating, painful, and extremely complicated. Sometimes, the most complicated part can be getting pregnant in the first place. Even scarier than going through the potential land mines of infertility? Talking about it. Yet, every year, celebrities come forward and share their personal journeys and struggles.
Last year Chrissy Teigen boldly brought up the topic of fertility multiple times when talking about her own pregnancy. True to her nature, she candidly revealed that she gave herself shots of in vitro fertilization, IVF, while on her Sports Illustrated photo shoot. She also revealed that she chose the sex of her child during the IVF process, telling People, "John [Legend] deserves a girl."
In addition to Teigen, a number of celebrities spoke openly and honestly about the difficulty of getting pregnant. For many non-famous women, hearing stories of infertility and difficult conception is important. When celebrities come forward about any real-life experience, from children to parenting, it helps spark a much-needed conversation.