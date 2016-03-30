Ranking The 15 Greatest Episodes Of Laguna Beach

If you were a teenager in the 2000s, then you know about the cult reality show that was MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. Whether you were Team L.C., Team Kristin, or, hey, even Team Stephen, the show had all the fixings of a great American teen drama.
There were crushes on classmates and crushing moments of betrayal. There were sunny pool days and shady prom nights. There were tanned bodies and icy stares. It was adolescent, amazing, and quite addicting.
So without further ado, here are the 15 greatest episodes of Laguna Beach, ranked by memorability and amount of Laguna Beachiness.
The following programme was shot over a six-month period in the city of Laguna Beach, California. The people, the locations, and the drama...are real.
