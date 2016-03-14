Blake Lively Had A Real-Life Cinderella Moment At The White House

We get it. Last week's White House state dinner was all about honouring Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and our neighbours to the north. Still, it's hard not to feel a twinge of Yankee Doodle Dandy patriotism when you look at Blake Lively's Instagram from the night.
Lively attended the event with her own handsome Canadian, husband Ryan Reynolds. Though we were hoping to get a reaction shot of Reynolds' hilarious meet-and-greet with a fangirling Sasha Obama, the actress instead shared a rather dreamy moment on Instagram.
Here she is leaving the White House, heels in hand. It's straight out of Cinderella, if Cinders wore Louboutins and Prince Charming were up for pegging (kidding, kidding!).
We can only hope the event leads to some double dates with POTUS and FLOTUS. Or how about a triple date with the Obamas and the Trudeaus? Now we're talking.
