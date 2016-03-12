Obama, Trudeau Roast Justin Bieber At State Dinner



At the state dinner, Michelle Obama went with a strapless Jason Wu dress, Sophie opted for a piece by Canadian designer Lucian Matis, and their husbands wore tuxedos with varying degrees of success.



But soon the pair got down to business. Business, in this case, was taking turns roasting Justin Bieber while Canadian celebs like Mike Myers, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively looked on. Both spoke at the state dinner, broadcast on CSPAN.



“Mr. Prime Minister, after today, I think it’s fair to say that, here in America, you may well be the most popular Canadian named Justin,” Obama told the crowd.



Trudeau was not about to let a slight to his country go unpunished.



“One of our most popular exports to the United States, and I need you to stop teasing him, has been another Justin,” Trudeau said during his remarks. "That kid has had a great year. And of course, leave it to a Canadian to reach international fame with a song called ‘Sorry.’”



Jokes aside: If global warming was solved by cracking on Bieber, we would be in an ice age.

