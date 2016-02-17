Ryan Reynolds recently had the opportunity to interview Hugh Jackman at the junket for Jackman's latest movie, Eddie the Eagle. So naturally, Reynolds made a joke about a tryst between his wife Blake Lively and the Wolverine star. Oh, Ryan.
"My next question here is from a Blake Lively from New York City, New York. He writes," — yes, Reynolds said "he" — "Hugh, I tried calling you on the burner phone and you didn't answer. Are we still meeting at the Gansevoort Hotel this afternoon? I don't have much time, because Ryan's having a mani-pedi from 3 to 4." Reynolds then realizes that he's getting a mani-pedi at that time. "That's super weird," he says. Uncomfortable silence hangs in the air. Reynolds moves on.
Of course, it's all in good fun. Reynolds seems to be holding on to a touch of his sassy, quippy Deadpool persona. (Why not? The movie made a lot of money.) In fact, many of the jokes in his interview with Jackman revolve around the fact that Reynolds first played the character in the poorly received X-Men: Origins - Wolverine.
But nothing compares to the awkwardness of the Lively bit. Way to make it weird, Ryan. We've come to the conclusion that Reynolds is just really good at making things weird. He did, after all, grope Lively in an Instagram post, and sing his one-time fiancée's song on the Today show.
