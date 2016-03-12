Our favorite Canadian import was invited to Thursday night’s state dinner, which hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. White House photographer Pete Souza snapped this gem of a photo, capturing the moment when Sasha Obama had a perfect fangirl moment while meeting Reynolds as he went down the receiving line. Even better? Malia’s expression in the background — get it, Sasha!



The two of them looked absolutely gorgeous and mature for their first big state function. But as hard as it is to believe that the first daughters are so grown up, it’s reassuring to see that despite the White House living and the spot-on fashion sense, they’re still normal teenage girls who get excited over movie stars and tease their little sisters.



But sadly, there’s sure to be some cost to the reality of being a presidential daughter. After wearing a set of designer gowns to dine with dignitaries and movie stars, prom might be a little bit of a letdown.



Correction: An earlier version of this story identified the dinner as being on Friday night. It was on Thursday.

