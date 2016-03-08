Miley Cyrus & Demi Lovato Just Mic-Dropped The Kim Kardashian Nude Feud

By now, you're likely aware that Kim Kardashian recently uploaded two nude photographs to Twitter and Instagram, each one garnering over 1 million likes.
You've also likely seen that, as expected, a slew of celebrities had something to say about the photos. Those included her sisters, her friends, and several harsh critics. Some were quite vague (like Emmy Rossum's tweet, "bahahahahahha"), while others continue to deliberately fan the flames (as Piers Morgan has with his latest column over on the Daily Mail).
Now, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato have each chimed in, and the two are cutting through all the superficial internet drama. Cyrus doesn't seem to be on anyone's team, although she does use a larger-than-life Kimoji to illustrate her thoughts. Lovato likewise used an illustration to summarize her thoughts on nudity and the way women embrace their bodies.
In Cyrus' impassioned caption, she raises a good point: It is ironic that all these women-to-women arguments (minus you, Piers Morgan) are happening on International Women's Day, completely deflecting the attention from an occasion specifically dedicated to empowering women.
Or, in the frank words of Cyrus, "[C]an we all put the cuntiness aside for one fucking day and love/celebrate one another!"
Here's "Wrecking Ball" singer's caption in full: "Dear women, you ALL are acting tacky AF! Why don't we overly (myself included) fortunate women come together and try to create and bring jobs to other women in desperate need of them so they can support not only THEMSELVES but their families! #happyinternationalwomensday can we all put the cuntiness aside for one fucking day and love / celebrate one another! PS no matter how hard you (or myself) work NEVER will I feel I am worthy of the comfort I live in.... Because so many others while I tuck myself in at night are laying their head on the pavement, dreaming of all the things we take for granted every day. Much love to all my women!!!!"
Lovato and Cyrus have both expressed that nudity is important to them. Lovato told People: "I feel the most beautiful when I’m naked. Just completely stripped down, completely organic, me. That’s when I feel the most confident, because that’s the most natural state that I could possibly get in.” And in her Instagram post, Lovato acknowledges that nudity doesn't equal confidence for everyone, and that personal choices regarding our bodies should be respected. "Nudity empowers some. Modesty empowers some. Different things empower different women and its not your place to tell her which one it is."
And thus, the mic has been dropped. Twice.
