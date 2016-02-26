Jimmy Kimmel is back with his regular reminder that some people just suck.
The latest edition of "Mean Tweets" features movie stars in anticipation of the Academy Awards Sunday night. Apparently, having an Oscar does not exempt you from having your face compared to genitalia. Isn't that right, Sean Penn?
Susan Sarandon once again gets shamed for her boobs. Christoph Waltz is deemed "pretty fucking boring." Eddie Redmayne looks "dehydrated," George Clooney is a "gross ratty old man," and someone has an issue with Patricia Arquette's teeth.
Meanwhile, Taraji P. Henson's response to being called "ghetto" is pure Cookie perfection. Emily Blunt and Kevin Hart are also subjected to some scatalogical insults, and Oscar Isaac is a "Brooklyn hipster piece of shit." Don't mess with Oscar, trolls.
It's Seth Rogen, though, who gets arguably the meanest treatment. Someone is convinced he's "just Dustin Diamond with a 150 extra pounds on him." Oh, if only.
The latest edition of "Mean Tweets" features movie stars in anticipation of the Academy Awards Sunday night. Apparently, having an Oscar does not exempt you from having your face compared to genitalia. Isn't that right, Sean Penn?
Susan Sarandon once again gets shamed for her boobs. Christoph Waltz is deemed "pretty fucking boring." Eddie Redmayne looks "dehydrated," George Clooney is a "gross ratty old man," and someone has an issue with Patricia Arquette's teeth.
Meanwhile, Taraji P. Henson's response to being called "ghetto" is pure Cookie perfection. Emily Blunt and Kevin Hart are also subjected to some scatalogical insults, and Oscar Isaac is a "Brooklyn hipster piece of shit." Don't mess with Oscar, trolls.
It's Seth Rogen, though, who gets arguably the meanest treatment. Someone is convinced he's "just Dustin Diamond with a 150 extra pounds on him." Oh, if only.
Advertisement