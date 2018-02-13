37 Films That'll Make You Feel Just Fine About Being Single On Valentine's Day

So, let's scrap the rom-coms. If you're spending 14th February at home and solo (or with the Ann Perkins to your Leslie Knope — it is Galentine's Day, after all), how about focusing on films that celebrate female independence, friendship, success, and empowerment? Men might come into the picture, they might not, but they're never the end-all-be-all of our protagonist's life. Kinda like real life, you see?