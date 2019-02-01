Crazy Lifetime Movies That Are Actually Based On True Stories

There are very few people on the fence about Lifetime movies. Either you love to sit down to a night of grisly murders and teens in terrible danger of being kidnapped or trying pot, or you don't. And for true Lifetime movie fans, nothing is more exciting than a film that promises it was "based on a true story."
Because lets face it, if Lifetime was interested in your true story, it wasn't just violent or salacious. It was weird. Super weird, with some twists that make you shudder, and some that make you call your friend just to describe how unbelievable the situation is.
Here are some of the craziest films from the network that brought you The Unauthorized Full House Story and The Unauthorized Saved By the Bell Story. It's unclear whether these films were "authorized" or not. But what's really surprising is how little Lifetime had to mess with the facts.