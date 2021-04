I Dyed My Brown Hair Bright Blue For Summer & I Have No Regrets

With any colour transformation like this one, there are things you need to know before going for it. Firstly, you'll have to rethink your entire hair-care routine. Switching to a sulfate-free shampoo and swapping out your conditioner for a more nourishing hair mask can help preserve colour for longer and soften bleached hair, which tends to feel dry and tangle easily. I recently tried Olaplex No.8 Intense Bond Moisture Mask which is incredible , but BLEACH London Reincarnation Mask is also excellent. Much like red and black, blue pigment is notoriously difficult to control and can end up fading into teal and, in some cases, eventually green. To keep my hair as vibrant as possible for longer, I bought Crazy Color Sapphire Hair Dye [not sold in the US] as a top-up. Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask in Aquamarine is just as effective and doesn't stain as much.