Rainbow hair remains a fantasy for some, but for Lynnzee Highland, it became a reality. In the latest episode of Hair Me Out, the Alaska-based art student decided to take her naturally blonde hair somewhere far over the rainbow.
"I'm very bored with my current hair, and I'm excited to make a really crazy change," Highland says. "I am currently in film school, and I'm surrounded by artsy, creative people all the time. I think rainbow hair will help me fit in. It's a great way to show self-expression, get outside your shell, and try something new."
To get her Lucky Charms-colored hair, Highland went to Daniel Moon of HAIR salon in Los Angeles. Her transformation kicked off with Moon painting seven different colors on her naturally blonde canvas. He used red, green, orange, pink, purple, and yellow shades to achieve a multicolored masterpiece in the end. "I thought I was gonna look in the mirror and be a new person, but it just feels right," she says.
Click play to see Highland's artsy hair transformation come to life.
