We Tried $398 Worth Of Hair Treatments — & These Made A Huge Difference

The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the products, brands, and people that are breaking the rules and redefining beauty standards, one lipstick at a time.
Between switching up colors, mastering the perfect flat-iron waves, and tugging it in and out of tight topknots, we're guilty of putting our hair through an emotional rollercoaster on the regular. When we're not playing with style and color, it's all about making sure we're taking optimal care to keep our strands looking — and feeling — healthy, not frazzled.
The good news: Sometimes, the right hair mask is all it takes to bring desperate hair back from the brink. Some treatments serve as a temporary fix and coat cuticles for shine that doesn't last for the long-haul. Others are more powerful, and breathe new life into your hair, making things smoother, shinier, and healthier instantly and for shampoos to come.
If it's time to hit the reset button on your strands, we tried some of the best nourishing treatments that launched this year and rounded up our favorites, ahead. Better hair days, right this way...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.