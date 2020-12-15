When dyeing your hair, the options are truly unlimited. With the right combination of color and bleach, you can dabble in different tones and iterations of your favorite shades, and be as subtle or bold as your heart desires.
Take blue, for instance. You can ask your colorist for bright, candy-colored teal or opt for a moody deep-navy hue that screams winter. We've been partial to the latter this season, thanks to its rich borderline-black tone that pairs perfectly with sweater weather.
Ahead, we rounded up our favorite ways to rock dark blue hair to show your stylist or DIY at home. We also spoke to celebrity colorist Aura Friedman, who broke down everything there is to know about getting the (navy) blues.
