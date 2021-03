Despite her clear nostalgia for Grey’s Anatomy — and 15 total years of work in the halls of Seattle Grace Memorial, Private Practice, Scandal, The Catch, and, Bridgerton — Robinson hasn’t returned to the medical drama’s set since 2009 due to lack of availability. In fact, she says she’s too busy with prior commitments to even head back to “wonderful” Bridgerton for its second season, no matter what IMDb says . Yet, after looking back on “Beat Your Heart Out,” Robinson might just find time for Grey’s Anatomy once again. “It’s funny. I wrote to them the other day. I said, ‘Hey, can I come back and do another episode of Grey’s? I miss it so much.’” she admitted. “I’m like, Wouldn’t it be great if I just go back and do another one now? I’m really proud of it. And it’s not until people point it out that I really notice it.”