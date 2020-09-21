As the terrible cherry on top of the offensive sundae, not one actress nominated for a major Emmy this year identifies as Latinx. Shows led by Latinx women — like One Day at a Time and Pose — were entirely overlooked (save for Black actor Billy Porter’s much-deserved Lead Actor nomination). As the most powerful barometer of worthiness in television, the Emmys cannot decry the erasure of the Latinx identity in TV while leading the charge in that exact insidious project. If the Emmys had at least recognized its part in this problem — and the fact that the Television Academy itself snubbed Ferrera for her final season as NBC’s Superstore leading lady — the entire experience wouldn’t have tasted so bitter.