Why Insecure’s Emmys Shutout Hurts, Even If You Love Schitt’s Creek

In the segment, Rae told a story about a white executive dismissing her “ first Hollywood pitch ” by calling it a show “about this Black woman and her Black-woman problems,” she recalled. “It just became very clear to me that he didn’t get the show. And I remember just fuming in that meeting like, Why does he get to tell me what gets to be on TV? Why does he get to tell me what people like me like to see? I’m here! I’m telling you what I want to see. I made it.'" Rae’s story, told with her signature charming hilarity, was a highlight of the night and was a way for the Emmys to be self-congratulatory about pointing out systemic problems in the TV industry . But without recognizing Insecure for overcoming these obstacles and delivering one of the best seasons in comedy television history (I said what I said!), the moment felt performative (show organizers pulled the same manipulative move with America Ferrera and Latinx representation ).