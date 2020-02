While her search for a husband was not successful, Hannah won over a lot of fans and grew as a person before our eyes. On Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, Hannah was known for being involved in pageant queen drama and making everyone cringe while she tried to give a toast . The Bachelorette really changed things in the eyes of viewers and in her own eyes. "I realized how strong of a woman I am, and how resilient I can be," Hannah wrote on Instagram when the season ended. "My love story might not have been the one I would have initially written for myself; however, falling more in love with the woman I am at the end of this journey is something I’ll always look back on fondly." With her new outlook, Hannah would likely have a better experience the second time around.