Then Hannah shows up the Netherlands' Mauritshuis sobbing at The Girl With the Pearl Earring, signaling she is about to let Mike go. The Bachelorette does before the pair can even enjoy a drink during their evening date, announcing she isn’t Mike’s “fourth lady” between tears. He is kind and thanks Hannah for her honesty. She looks heartbroken. Hannah cries all the way to the elevator as she walks Mike out, saying in a confessional, “This is by far the hardest goodbye I’ve had to say, and it’s because of how good of a human Mike is.”