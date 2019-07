It’s difficult to feel like some of Hannah’s season 16 suitors are still on the show for her and her alone. As Garrett Powell says of rival Luke Parker before their “Week 8” three-on-one date, “He loves the idea of winning The Bachelorette . He doesn’t love the idea of falling in love with Hannah” Then, towards the end of the episode, it appears Garrett tells Hannah he loves her — not that he’s falling in love with her or could see himself in love with her — as a last-ditch effort to defeat Luke. At this point the viewing public knows Jed Wyatt , who nabs a rose within the first 20 minutes of “Week 8,” is on the show for The Wrong Reasons