A cute bob isn’t just the coolest 2019 hair trend — it’s also much easier to style in the scorching summer heat. Kaia Gerber knows this well. Yesterday, the model and newest face of Stella McCartney ditched her signature long brown locks for a new side-swept lob, along with some expertly-placed sunny highlights.
“The drama cut,” Gerber wrote on Instagram, crediting stylists Sandy Hullett and Redken Global Director Guido Palau for her new ‘do. And dramatic it is: The extreme side part beautifully complements her new face-framing layers and choppy ends. Her cheekbones, a genetic gift from mom Cindy Crawford, appear even higher with the shorter, A-line shape.
Guido says that the cut was all Gerber's idea — and one that she's been thinking about for some time. “Kaia’s new haircut was actually inspired by her and her desire to change her look," he says. "We had been discussing cutting her hair for a little while now. She wanted it shorter, and for it to look a little more ‘boyish.’" Guido let Gerber's hair air dry before taking a razor to her ends and loosely cutting them into a choppy bob. He misted on a few spritzes of Redken Triple Dry 15 Dry Texturizing Spray and tousled her hair with his fingers to give it an undone shape .
As for the colour, it’s a subtle departure from her previous chocolate brown, but equally gorgeous. With a mix of golden blonde and fashionable copper highlights, it feels both natural but also modern — and quite fitting for a next-generation supermodel.
Gerber's cut is quickly cementing itself as the cool-girl hairstyle of 2019, with celebs like Brie Larson and Mandy Moore also hopping on the bob bandwagon. Yes, you’re excused to book an appointment with your stylist now.
