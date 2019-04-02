Some shows — like, say, ones that rhyme with Shame Of Bones — take years to return. Some, like Netflix’s Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, only take a few months. After a roughly half-a-year hiatus following October 2019’s part 1, the spooky, Kiernan Shipka-starring series will return for part 2, rather than “season 2,” on Friday, April 5.
While you may not need to scour the internet for every intricate prophecy and feud like you would for HBO’s fantasy blockbuster, that doesn’t mean your Sabrina memory is perfect, either. Do you remember who Connor Kemper is? Or what exactly is going on with Desmelda Brenda McDonald) in the woods? Or the state of the Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch)-Sabrina Spellman (Shipka)-Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) love triangle? Probably not — and those are just a few of CAOS’ most tantalizing threads.
In anticipation of part 2, we broke down where we left off with every Sabrina character in part 1, down to their holiday special involvement and the biggest supernatural mystery facing them with part 2’s nine episodes. It’s time to get witchy.