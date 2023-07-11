"It's a little bit like smoking," says Jones. "When you take your first drag of a cigarette, it tastes disgusting, so your brain releases dopamine to rid you of the feeling. It feels good, and eventually, you associate the dopamine with the cigarette and become addicted." Like vape trails and cigarette smoke, when we have no cash, money has become ephemeral. More of a feeling than a reality. As Sorokin said from prison in an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast: “I just wanted to do what I wanted… Money always represented freedom to me, not just for the sake of money.” Like Calloway, she expressed the disconnect between money as a means for life, and money as something that enabled self-image. Untethered from the physical realities of housing and food, money (or the concept of it) has shifted to the top of Maslow’s Hierarchy. Tied to our identity, the question, “Do I have rich girl skin?”, has a new sense of urgency.