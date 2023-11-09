Vogueing Icon Leiomy Maldonado Carved Her Own Path. Now She Helps Queer Dancers Do The Same

Overall, I teach my kids to be themselves. That’s important to me. As a teacher, a lot of times dancers come into my classes and want to be like me, but everybody’s body is different. Especially with voguing, it’s such a free style of dance that you can bring your own personality and it should be personal to you. And I try to teach them that. I’m not in class trying to create clones. I want people to know they should be able to be who they want to be and show themselves to the world however they want to. We’re often put into boxes, but right now this younger generation is breaking through that, getting rid of the boxes and just being themselves because they are enough.