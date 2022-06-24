L: For me it is mainly accepting one another. Everybody wants to compare and contrast. And for me as women, we go through a lot of the same struggles — Emotionally, spiritually, mentally, physically. I've had conversations with women where I'm like, “I get harassed for being a woman on an everyday basis.” And I've been told that that's because I chose to transition and I'm like, ”What kind of bullshit is that?” And it's crazy to even have those kinds of conversations, but I had to be open and let them know everyone, whether you're man or woman, we go through being harassed on an everyday basis regardless. A lot of times people don't view it as the same thing, especially when it's a man being harassed by women. For me, it's about opening eyes through facts and through real life experiences. Yes, a lot of people may not understand that women of trans experience are women because they don't have those experiences. Just like a lot of women say, oh, 'You can't conceive. You can't have periods.' But there are [cis] women out here who have complications, who cannot conceive, who go through certain things, and that doesn't make them any less of a woman. And as a woman of trans experience, I love to acknowledge the fact that women go to certain things that trans women will not go through. And I can't take that away from you, and I will never take that away from you. But you shouldn't be able to take away my experience either.