L:Well, luckily for me when I was able to go from ballroom into the mainstream and on social media, it's always been great feedback. You know you have haters here and there, but for the majority of it, it has been nothing but love. At times where I felt at my lowest, I've gone through my videos and comments and realized, Wow Leiomy, there are people who believe in you. And that's important. A lot of times we don't want to look at comments because of negativity, but if there's negative comments it means someone is watching. You're doing something good! For me coming from ballroom, I learned to have a tough skin. I expected certain feedback and I expected that being a woman of trans experience and being a part of the LGBT community and being of color that it was going to be tough for me to be accepted in the world as an artist. And luckily, I've been able to be successful and not have to rely on my transness. Yes, I'm a trans woman of color, but that's not who I am. I'm a woman. I'm an artist. [But] that's not what you see first. And a lot of times I wanted people to respect me as an artist. I may be of trans experience, but that's another part of my journey. And I feel so blessed to be able to say that so many people look up to me in so many different ways, not just because of my transness. My transness makes me even more special, of course, but my journey and who I am as an artist and my brand is what I stand for and the fact that I'm here. I'm always shining light on the underdog because I was once an underdog; that's powerful to me.