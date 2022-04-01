Hidden Gems: The Underrated TV Shows To Watch If You’ve Streamed It All

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Trending TV shows serve a very important purpose in our lives. They make for great conversation for our watercooler chats, help us interrogate our worldviews, help make sure of real-life stories and, obviously, keep us entertained.
We've now got access to more streaming services than fingers on one hand. That's thousands of titles on offer at the tip of our fingers, but it doesn't stop us from crying out, "there's nothing to watch!".
If you're limiting yourself to the top trending boxes on the front page, you're doing yourself (and your monthly subscription) a disservice.