TikTok’s ‘Man Repelling Fashion’ & ‘Ugly Beauty’ Trends Show That We’re Officially Done With The Male Gaze

Celebrities like Doja Cat too have employed the help of professionals such as makeup artist Laurel Charleston with the specific desire to create makeup looks that challenge the ideals of traditional, glamorous and beautiful makeup. As a result, the pair have realised some of the artist's most creatively imaginative and boundary-pushing looks. Charleston has decorated Doja's entire body in blood-red Swarovski crystals, painted abstract and intricate artwork onto her shaved head, and made her look like the late Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette using prosthetics. No one could ever argue that the intention behind a single one of these looks is to meet the traditional standards of 'pretty'. But that's why it's so good.