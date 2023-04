A Week In Melbourne CBD As A Grad Student & Uni Tutor On $16,000

$1,794. This is for a 30m2 studio where I live by myself . It comes fully furnished and is the perfect size for someone like me who doesn't really require much space. I was paying about half of this when I moved to Melbourne at the beginning of 2022, but coming into 2023, rent was doubled (I'm assuming to make up for Covid losses). I could easily move in with roommates to save on living costs, but I've grown to learn that being able to have a quiet space to myself is a form of self-care, so I don't think I'd be able to compromise on that. Moreover, it can't be beaten in terms of location and accessibility to public transport, amenities (like Woolies) and the library.I won't start paying off my loans until I graduate from my Master's degree at the end of 2023. In truth, my parents are currently helping me pay for my degree and expenses while living here, but I'm choosing to view them as a student loan I am taking out from my 'Mum and Dad bank'. I'm also planning to get a secondhand car in the second half of the year so that I can get to rural placements a little easier, so that will be another chunk of money. I'm choosing not to think about that until the time comes.$50 to $60I'm thankfully borrowing friends and family's Disney+ and Netflix accounts. A majority of my entertainment comes from the local library.I paid a one-off payment at the start of the year — $200 for 130GB for the whole year, which is more than enough for me. I had the same plan last year but only ended up using 30GB.I have a gym in my building and don't need to pay for access.