A Week In Melbourne CBD As A Grad Student & Uni Tutor On $16,000

9:45am — I head out to go to church, which starts at 11am. I'm a Christian and have been since I was 13 years old. My faith is a really important part of my life and has brought me through really difficult periods. Finding a church that I could call home when I moved to Australia was definitely a challenge, but then I found out that my home church was also setting up a branch in Melbourne. Unfortunately, it's an hour away by train, but it's a journey I make every week because it's a breath of contact with something familiar and is something that anchors me when life gets stressful. I've also been really privileged to be really involved in this church planting, and while it's still a really small congregation, it's nice to know everyone by name. I walk to the train station and tap on with my Myki card — I topped it up with $30 at the start of the month.