5:46am — I get off the bus and walk the few minutes to the cafe, arriving a bit early. My coworker is already there and has started prepping the coffee grinder for the day. We open at 6:00am, and usually arrive a bit early to help set everything up before customers arrive. My coworker makes me a cappuccino with one sugar and we chat quietly as we are both still half-asleep. I clock into my shift and open the doors to the early risers waiting for coffee. They greet me by name and I take their orders.