9:45pm — We brush our teeth and get changed into our pyjamas. I keep a toothbrush, some clothes and pyjamas at M.'s house which makes this pretty easy. M. has a very complex skincare routine which takes her ages to do at night, so I curl up in bed and scroll through my phone while I wait for her. Mum and Dad text and ask me about my day, and my boss messages me if I want to take on any other shifts now that university is over for the year. I don't respond right away as I am a bit of a people pleaser and tend to sign myself up for too much without really wanting to. I also see that a few of my university friends want to go to a book launch in the city next week and send me the link to get tickets (which are free!). I reserve one and put it on my calendar.