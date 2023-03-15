A Week In NSW’s Central Coast As A Strategist On $90,000

8:00am — My boyfriend and I head down to the beach, dodging all the families lugging cabanas and eskies trying to secure the best spot of sand. It’s a public holiday so there’s chaotic energy in the air. While he goes for a swim, I walk the length of the beach and do the locals nod at all the leathery walkers doing the same. The water is perfection. Clear, a little icy, rolling waves. We head home to escape the heat before the beach gets properly overrun.