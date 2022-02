Starstruck Is Still The Best Comedy About Your Messy, Chaotic 20s

What happens after happily ever after? This is exactly the sentiment explored in the next chapter of Matafeo’s television gem, firstly debunking one of Hollywood’s favourite romcom tropes : chasing someone through an airport. After the music swoons, the record scratches, and in the cold light of day, it’s actually awkward as fuck. Um, so I didn’t want you to leave the country because I liked the way we were going but also, woah, this feels like a big step. Jessie and Tom sit in a cafe and make small talk and the reality hits that she needs to get her old flat and job back, and also explain to her parents that she isn’t coming home – not for a boyfriend or anything but a guy with whom it’s actually way too early to tell. Also, after the big fanfare of someone leaving your life has settled, everyone…generally moves on. Jessie goes back to her Hackney flat to find her housemate Kate (brilliantly played by Emma Sidi) in an uncompromising situation, shagging her boyfriend.