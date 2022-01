Filth & Loathing: Why ‘Gross’ Women Are Taking Over Literature

Moshfegh’s 2018 novel, My Year of Rest and Relaxation , is another prominent example. The novel made a belated splash on BookTok with countless (predominantly young) women lauding the book as one of their best reads of 2021. While TikTok’s power to catapult a novel onto bestseller lists is undeniable, it is interesting that a story with such an unlikeable and indelicate protagonist has resonated with so many. The unnamed protagonist aims to sleep for a year, believing this will cure everything that's wrong in her life. It is safe to say that her personal hygiene slips a little as a result. Not only that, she abuses pharmaceuticals to stay in her artificial slumber, is genuinely awful to her supposed best friend and shits in the middle of an art gallery to get back at her employer. Moshfegh’s command of the gross yet compelling is truly masterful. As readers we can’t get enough of these women and are eager to see what their next shameless action will be.