With Rose in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating her own TV projects, the potential for more inclusive romantic comedies from her feels ripe. "There are so many decisions and things that happen in those old movies that were just so dated. So now we're able to kind of push the envelope a little bit in terms of what we talk about. Because we have that freedom now on television to do that, to present a less cookie-cutter version of what rom-coms are." With Starstruck already renewed for a second season before the first even airs, it's clear that Rose is part of the new guard of rom-com creators. We, for one, couldn't be more excited.