A Week In The Southern Highlands As A Digital Marketer On $115K

I rent with my fiancé and we split the cost 50/50. It's a total of $2600 a month, so it's $1300 for my share each month. We’re currently looking at houses to buy, but everything is so expensive! We’ll do it eventually but it feels very overwhelming and I’m always scared that things will get too much for us to handle.$170Around $40 a monthIt changes depending on the season; during winter we have to use the central heating or column heaters, otherwise we’d freeze. Typically it’s around $200 for gas and $250 for electricity each quarter. I try to be smart with the central heating and only use it for a few hours, then I’ll either use a hot water bottle or a small column heater in my office.Something like $300-$500 a month. Oof! I’ve just started seeing a therapist again recently and keep telling myself that it’s okay to spend that much money on myself. I was previously feeling guilty about doing it, but I know that’s silly and it’s time to put myself first.I’m trying to put away $2000-$2500 each month. This was originally for a house deposit, but that’s on hold for now and it’s going towards my wedding , which is in six months.