A Week In Gosford, Central Coast, As A Risk Manager On $145,000

: $1,440, but I always pay extra, so it's probably closer to $3,400/month with my current income. Once I have paid my HECS off in eight months, I can add another $500 per month towards my mortgage. I live on my own (with two cats) in a three-bedroom duplex. It is a lovely place in a quiet neighbourhood. I have a partner but we don't live together or share bank accounts. He has his own home.$500 a month, which will be paid off in eight months. Yay! I have no other loans.$225$35$15$55$135$86I set aside $412/month for quarterly and annual expenses such as car insurance, car rego, council rates, and vet expenses.$500Whatever is leftover from my pay goes into my mortgage as an extra repayment. Once my mortgage is paid off (hopefully in three years' time), I'll max out my salary sacrifice and put most of the money currently going into the mortgage towards share investing. I am a big fan of ETF investing and have seen the benefit of dividend income, as well as capital growth.