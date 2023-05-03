A Week In Gosford, Central Coast, As A Risk Manager On $145,000

8:15pm — I arrive at S.’ place. I watch him eat dinner while we talk about our day. Then I jump into bed. I struggle to stay up beyond 8:30pm most nights. S. joins me after he gets a few things ready for work tomorrow. He has two school-aged kids about 50% of the time. When he doesn’t have them, we pretty much live together. We have been together for almost three years but we are still living separately. Although we know we would be better off together financially, there’s a lot of work to be done if we are to move in together. House renovations so we can have a fourth bedroom, a second car space, or even just purchase another home. I'm feeling nervous about taking out a larger loan when I'm so close to paying off my current mortgage, so I'm not sure if it's the right move at the moment.